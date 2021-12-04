Man who lost his wallet found out the kids are ‘alright’ in Boca Grande

December 4, 2021

By T Michele Walker

Frank Koffend isn’t the kind of man to make a big fuss. “You know, I’m not looking for publicity, you understand,” he explained.

But when four Boca Grande teens went out of their way to reunite him with his lost wallet, he felt compelled to sing their praises.

“I was thinking about how many bad knocks these teenage kids get, and yet in Boca Grande, four kids find a wallet. They never even looked in to see how much money there was. I’m going to guess that all they wanted to do was to get it back to the owner. It made me feel really good about Boca Grande.”

Frank has lived in Boca Grande for 27 years and is a devoted volunteer at the lighthouse as well as an author of the upcoming book called, “Fish Stories.”

“I was walking on the beach about two weeks ago. It was a beautiful day just like today. I walk the beach almost every day because I’m a shell hunter and I also walk the beach for the lighthouse to tell people about shells and fossils and things like that.”

It’s not unusual for Frank to answer questions during his walks and this day was no exception. “I came upon a woman down about halfway to the lighthouse from where I live on the beach, and she was looking at a large blue crab that was sitting on the sand. It was very much alive, and she was afraid to touch it. I said, ‘What you need to do with the crab like this is pick it up and haul it out as far as you can, and maybe it’ll make it.’ It probably didn’t make it, but we should give it a shot.”

The woman was afraid to pick up the crab, so Frank did the gentlemanly thing and picked up the blue crab and walked it out to the water.

“I picked up the crab and walked out to the water, just up to my thighs, and tossed the crab another 20 feet out into the Gulf.”

When Frank returned home, he was in for an unpleasant surprise. “I reached in my pocket to check my wallet; you know as you do automatically. My billfold in my back pocket was gone.”

After a frantic search around his home, Frank realized what must have happened. “It finally dawned on me that I must have lost it when I was tossing that crab back into the Gulf. My wallet must have flown out of my pocket. I went back to the beach thinking, ‘Well, at least I’ll try searching the beach before I start calling the credit card companies and all of the other calls you have to make.’ I walked the beach in case it’s floated on the shore.”

For Frank, it wasn’t the loss of the money as much as the inconvenience of canceling credit cards and replacing licenses and other items.

“As I was walking along the beach, four kids ranging in age from 13 to 15 years old, two boys and two girls came long. The biggest of the four kids asked me if I had lost my wallet and of course, I said yes. They said they had found it on the beach and that it must have washed ashore.”

“I took the wallet, and it was soaking wet, of course. I reached in and took out a very wet $20 bill and gave it to the kids. I said, ‘Here, buy yourself a treat someplace. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate what you’ve done.’

“As I said, I’m not one to look for publicity, but I just want to say thank you to these great kids in Boca Grande.”