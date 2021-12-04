Local Roots Farmers Market to return this month

December 4, 2021

By T Michele Walker

Mark your calendars for the reopening of the Boca Grande Farmers Market, Friday, Dec. 17 at the Ball Field on Wheeler Road.

“Local Roots, the company that manages Lee County Farmer’s markets, is excited to be returning and bringing the farmer’s market to Boca Grande for the season,” said Jean Baer, co-owner of Local Roots. “The majority of our vendors are returning, and we have a couple of new people to introduce to Boca Grande.”

Owned by Jean Baer and Betsy Ventura since 2008, Local Roots, LLC is the operator of nine of the largest Farmers Markets in southwest Florida.

“We always appreciate the support of the local residents and the visitors in Boca Grande. We’re just so happy to bring an alternative to their shopping experience,” said Baer.

It goes without saying that when you buy from local vendors at a Farmers Market, the money spent stays in the community and is reinvested. The Local Roots Farmers Market offers a unique opportunity for vendors to sell seasonal local fruits, vegetables, cheeses, meats, breads, nursery stock and other commodities.

“It’s good for Boca Grande and it’s good for Lee County, because when you buy from one of these vendors, chances are the money and the profits that they make are staying here. These people are going to go out and eat in a local restaurant, they’re going to buy a car from a local dealer, they’re going to buy a house and they’re going to buy their kids’ clothes at a local shop.”

Some of our new vendors this season are Dog Deli Canine and they’ll be offering pet treats,” said Baer. “We’ve got Juice Society and they offer fresh-pressed cold juices. And we’ve got the Traveling Salad Bar so people can get salads to go. They’ve got a couple of side pasta salads and chicken salad and it’s perfect to have it made if you’re heading to the beach or heading out for a bike ride or picnic. We feel that we have some really good additions to the market this season.”

Returning vendors include Blue Pagoda Orchids, Bushdoggies Real Maryland Crab Cakes, Dusty’s Produce and Mota’s Munchies, a local establishment that offers fresh salsa and guacamole and la Motague Cheese.

You can always call ahead and have a special order done if you have an occasion coming up … or if you just don’t want to cook.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for recipes. If you’re going to go to Island Seafood to get a particular kind of fish, for example, they’ll be able to tell you how to cook that fish. Or we’ve got Butchers Gourmet. He’s got an excellent variety of beef that you can buy.”

There is plenty of parking for cars, bikes and golf carts and the Farmers Market is dog friendly. Orders are welcome and it will be open on Friday, Christmas Eve during the day. To place special holiday orders, be sure to talk to the vendor.

Make sure to check out the Boca Grande Farmers Market. To quote Jean and Betsy, “It’s the Best Thing Growing!”

• Do a spin around the market before you start shopping. That way you can see everything that is there, then decide what you’re going to buy.

• Bring your own bag; it’s always a plus.

• Bring small bills.

Boca Grande Farmers Market, 12/17 – 4/22

Fridays, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

305 Wheeler Road

BuyLocalLee.com • (239) 691-9249