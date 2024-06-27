Parking panel cites progress, frustration in resignation letter

June 27, 2024

By Boca Beacon

BY FIVE MEMBERS OF THE BOCA GRANDE PARKING ADVISORY PANEL

In 2015, a Boca Grande Parking Advisory Panel of diverse residents was formed at the suggestion of the GICIA to provide local perspective to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners and staff in addressing our island parking issues. At that time, our District Commissioner was the late John Manning.

The Panel’s mission was to provide local insight to county staff and help address the parking needs and concerns of the community, while keeping public safety first and foremost in our goals to maintain the island’s character.

The six years following our creation brought about many positive improvements that were suggested by the Panel:

No parking on the south side of Belcher Road due to safety concerns.

Parallel parking was created on all beach streets to create safe, orderly parking for beach access.

Trash receptables were installed and pick up times doubled and maintained by Lee County Parks and Recreation on the beach streets to benefit beach street residents.

Beach streets access closure from dusk till dawn prohibited shark fishing, camping and no campfires on our local beaches.

Installation of beach No Parking signs directly in front of beach accesses created a space for golf carts and bicycles only.

“No open container” signs were installed at beach access streets.

Lee County authorized and assigned two Park Rangers to help patrol and maintain these new changes.

Vehicles over 20’ are no longer allowed to park on beach access streets.

Outdoor seating was restored for local businesses.

Oversized bus, work vehicles and RV’s have a designated parking area between 5th & 7th Street, for daytime access only.

(In Progress) the Panel has recommended a new ordinance be written for county Park Rangers to enforce and maintain two of the five boat parking slips to be designated as “pick up and delivery only, no dockage” at county boat slips located at the Pink Elephant docks.

This past season the Panel formally requested a traffic study on East Railroad due to safety concerns and Lee County DOT will be conducting that study this coming year. We requested a formal parking study to be done for the island to help us understand where it is legal to park and identify hotspots in our community, we are unsure of this status. The Panel has tried to find a compromise resolution on Gilchrist parking for residents, businesses and churches.

We have enjoyed working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the Boca Grande Fire Department, they have always been very supportive of our efforts, and we would like to thank the GICIA and Lee County staff for their assistance over the years.

On May 28 at the Board of Lee County Commissioners’ meeting, a special agenda item was introduced by Commissioner Kevin Ruane who expressed confidence that he will work with county staff and solve the Boca Grande parking issues.

We now find ourselves in a position where we feel we can no longer be effective advocates for the community concerning our parking issues. This serves as our letter of resignation.

Bill Ghriskey, Deborah Martin, Sandy Melvin, Donna Moore, Mary O’Bannon