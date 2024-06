Curbed: Lots of empty spaces after mass parking resignations

June 27, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Five members of the Boca Grande Parking Advisory Panel sent a letter to the editor of the Boca Beacon about their resignations on Tuesday, June 25. This decision follows the Lee County Commissioners’ meeting on May 28, during which the board voted for Commissioner Kevin Ruane to develop a proposed parking plan for the Lee […]