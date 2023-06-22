One local real estate agent tells the tale of life after Hurricane Ian

June 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Anyone who has ever been in a disaster situation has the wherewithal to know what to do when it is safe to check out their surroundings. Many people were in that boat on September 28, 2022, the day Hurricane Ian winds and rain forced their way through every nook, cranny and crack in the buildings of Southwest Florida and into our collective memories. There were many memories made during that time – some good and some bad – but the ones that stand out in many people’s minds are of the people who helped so much. This tale is about just two of those people who made such a difference in so many lives. They are real estate agents Kevin Hyde and his wife Nancy, who are known to many on the island.