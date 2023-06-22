Red Gill finishes the tarpon season, Boca Blue takes the win

By Marcy Shortuse

The magic number was three for the 2023 Red Gill Invitational Tarpon Tournament, as three tarpon were released and three anglers took the top prize in the tournament. Capt. Sandy Melvin, Bob Melvin and Jeri Smith won first place on the “Boca Blue,” Melvin’s first win of the season. The team is shown in the photo above, with Capt. Sandy wearing the “King of the Dock” chapeau.