Cellphone tower update …

June 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The Boca Grande Cell Tower Committee has been in communication with representatives from Vertical Bridge, the aerial telecommunication tower company that is installing our new permanent cell tower, who have said that everything is on schedule for the tower to be stacked by the end of August. Steve Raville, a member of the committee, said that “all is status quo.”

“It’s anticipated that the foundation and ancillary development will be complete in July and the tower stacked in August,” he said. “We continue to work on developing solutions to address the coverage gaps that will remain on the north and south ends of the island. These gaps will be similar to those that existed before the old tower was damaged. It makes the most sense, from an RF engineering perspective, to wait until the new tower is operational before finalizing the available options for these historically problem areas.”