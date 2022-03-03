OBITUARY: William David Pouncey Sr.

March 3, 2022

By Boca Beacon

Mr. William David Pouncey Sr. age 74, of Pouncey Cove Blairsville, Ga. went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from the North East Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Pouncey was born on December 17, 1947 in Plant City, Fla., the son of the late Roy Ward Pouncey and the late Ruth Sprott Pouncey. David lived in Boca Grande until moving to Blairsville in 1979. He was always a laidback person who was funny and always willing to help anyone in need and never met a stranger.