PROFILE: John Lynch

March 3, 2022

By T Michele Walker

From kayaking each day on Charlotte Harbor with his lovely wife, Debbie, to biking through the streets of Boca Grande, to overseeing the fundraising efforts of A Better Shot at Lemon Bay Golf Club, John Lynch is a man of vision and a man of action. “I’m a bike rider, I’m an exerciser, so I have to keep moving,” John explained. “I enjoy keeping busy. And could you find a better place than Boca Grande to be an outdoorsman?”