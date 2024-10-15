Manasota Key South End opens today as per Charlotte County
October 15, 2024
By Staff Report
The south end of Manasota Key has reopened to residents and businesses. Charlotte County Community Development has done an initial damage assessment and affected properties have been tagged with notifications of the condition by a placard placed on the structure.
