Bathrooms, showers and laundry at Community Center

October 15, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County this afternoon opened a comfort station for Boca Grande residents to assist with recovery from Hurricane Milton.

The comfort station is located at 240 Banyan St. at the rear parking lot of Island School and Community Center. The comfort station provides residents in need with:

Restrooms

Showers

Laundry facilities

All services are free for island residents. The county and its partners will soon have Starlink for internet connectivity. Once activated, this will provide residents with free open-access WiFi.

Visit www.leegov.com/storm for additional Milton-related information and resources.