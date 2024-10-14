Skip to main content

Tuesday reminder: Use left lane for tags, soon comfort stations and showers

October 14, 2024
By Garland Pollard

News from Chief C. W. Blosser of the Boca Grande Fire Department:

  • Soon you will see comfort stations, portable showers, and restroom trailers.
  • When entering the Island use the left lane for Hurricane Tags and the right lane for non-tags
  • The Causeway will be down to one lane during the day for repairs at the washout.
  • Temporary tags will be issued at the Bridge, and permanent tags are being issued at the Station. Tag distribution at the Station is from 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. 
  • Curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m.
  • There is ice, canned water, bulk water and a restroom trailer at the Station. A bulk water dispenser for 5 gallon buckets is next to the Barnichol.
  • Power continues to be restored on the Island.
  • Sand from clean up can go to the Dog Park even by private contractor.