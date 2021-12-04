Lost pet leads to pet scanner purchase for Boca Grande Fire Department

December 4, 2021

By T Michele Walker

It was a near miss for Michelle and her husband Rick Wolfe last October. They were in their boat, about three miles offshore on the morning of October 25 when the unthinkable happened. Their precious standard poodle, Sophie, was nowhere to be found.

“We started looking for her, and we were about to run out of gas. We knew she had a life jacket on, but it was the worst 90 minutes of my life,” explained Michelle.

In true Boca Grande fashion, it all worked out as Sophie managed to swim to shore and was in the custody of Deputy Angelo Lanni, who waited to reunite Sophie with her loved ones.

The story doesn’t end there.

Grateful to the community for their support and in an act of paying it forward, Michelle and Rick Wolfe decided to donate a pet scanner to the Boca Grande Fire Department.

“We found that the fire department needed a pet scanner, and I heard that something like ten dogs a year fall off of boats,” Michelle said, “and there are so many in the season that simply get loose. The closest place for a pet scanner is near Englewood which is something like a 20 to 30 minutes’ drive.”

Seeing that there was a need for the community Michelle and Rick went into action.

“My husband and I were talking about how wonderful it was that the community came together to help. As soon as Sophie washed up on the beach, they identified her, and they knew where she was going.”

Chief Blosser said they are champing at the bit at the prospect of trying out the new scanner. “My daughter has a pet that has a chip, so we’re excited to try out the new system.”

“The conditions were so bad,” said Michelle. “The fact that she survived and that her life jacket worked in those conditions, it blows my mind. It was a terrifying experience.”

“Rick and I talked about it, and we just wanted to find a way to say thank you and give back to Boca Grande. You know, it’s hard to find places like this. Boca Grande is a special place and such a wonderful community.”

Shown here are firefighters Dustin Rossow, Blake Cheske, Jeff Knowles and Jason Hutchison, as well as Chief C.W. Blosser accepting the donation of the scanner from Rick Wolfe. Photo by T Michele