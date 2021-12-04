Help the children of Haiti, give the gift of art for Christmas at the same time

December 4, 2021

By Staff Report

Smart Studio will be hosting Missionaries Mitchell and Debbie Martinez on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 at the gallery on Park Avenue.

The missionaries will be on hand both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss helping Haitian children who are displaced in the Dominican Republic. They will also have a display of Haitian art and children’s art for sale.

Select Wini Smart original paintings will be for sale to help raise funds for

their cause.

Helping the children of Haiti was one of Wini’s favorite causes. Come on by and learn how you can help, or even sponsor a child.

The couple will also be speaking at the Lighthouse United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information call 964-0519. To learn more about the Dominican School go to dominicanmissions.org.