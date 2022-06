Live conversation about the ‘Annihilation of Florida’ to take place with author Jeff VanderMeer

June 24, 2022

By Staff Report

This live conversation, moderated by Friends of the Everglades executive director Eve Samples, will be streamed directly to the Friends of the Everglades Facebook page and to their YouTube channel from 12 – 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Go to everglades.org/join-author-discussion-annihilation-of-florida/ to register for the streaming conversation.