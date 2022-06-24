Local dog rescue overwhelmed with dogs … 

June 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Can we overwhelm them with help?

Just a few months ago, Boca Grande Fire Department had an unexpected guest, a sweet but unhealthy dog that clearly needed some veterinary attention. After a failed attempt at getting assistance from the nearest animal shelter, BGFD reached out to Rescue Garage, a local nonprofit dog rescue facility, for help. Rescue Garage answered the call and retrieved the poor pup, named him “Waldo,” got him the appropriate care, and recently found him a forever home. Now, that same rescue is at risk of shutting its doors until it can get some much-needed aid. Rescues are facing an unprecedented number of pleas for help from overflowing shelters and people in the community who can no longer care for their animals.

This, compounded by numerous medical cases and rising costs, has spread this small rescue too thin, and they are completely out of room and resources to continue their mission. Cash donations are welcome but there are many ways to help this organization continue on. Rescue Garage is in desperate need of a larger building to continue their mission. While they have a contractor and architect who have volunteered their time and manpower, they need donations and building materials to make it a reality. In the meantime, they’ve had to hold off on pulling at risk dogs from local shelter euthanasia lists.

Rescue Garage needs foster homes, adoptive homes and volunteers to do a variety of duties. To donate for current veterinary expenses, payments can be made directly to Hardee Animal Clinic for Rescue Garage by calling (863) 773-2424. Items can also be purchased off of Amazon and Chewy wish lists and shipped to the rescue automatically. Links for both Amazon and Chewy lists, as well as applications to foster, adopt and volunteer, can be found on the Rescue’s website, rescuegarage.org. Donations can also be made on the website or mailed to Rescue Garage, 3133 Ulman Ave., North Port, FL 34286.

Pictured is one of the most recent medical cases: “Sphinx,” a poodle mix puppy that was surrendered to the rescue with Parvovirus.