Lee County Commissioners dedicate Conservation 20/20 preserve to colleague; GS-10 Preserve renamed Frank Mann Preserve

June 24, 2022

By Staff Report

“Commissioner Mann was a tireless advocate for the people of east Lee County and for recreational opportunities, amenities and open spaces in District 5,” said Chairman Cecil Pendergrass, who made the motion to approve the name change. “Frank was instrumental in both the creation of the preserve and the opening earlier this year of part of the site for fishing and kayaking.”