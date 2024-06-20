Skip to main content

EcoWatch: Sea turtles vs Plastics = Demise

,
June 20, 2024
By Delores Savas
“Sea turtles have stood the test of time. They are among the oldest living creatures on Earth. Their origins date back at least 110 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth. But plastic pollution threatens the future of these amazing survivors. At least 11 million metric tons of plastic pollution enter the ocean per […]

