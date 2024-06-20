EcoWatch: Sea turtles vs Plastics = Demise

June 20, 2024

By Delores Savas

“Sea turtles have stood the test of time. They are among the oldest living creatures on Earth. Their origins date back at least 110 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth. But plastic pollution threatens the future of these amazing survivors. At least 11 million metric tons of plastic pollution enter the ocean per […]