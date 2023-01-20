LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where are the gopher tortoises? What about the roaches?

By Boca Beacon Reader

Other wildlife up here have been luckier. The eagle’s nest behind Boca Dunes is intact although I haven’t seen the occupants yet. And the osprey have rebuilt on every platform in the area. A dead raccoon was fished out of our pool, one of a family of six, I suspect, seen marching in single file behind Mom a few years ago. It would have been a prize-winning photo if I only had an iphone at the time. On a crazier note, I haven’t seen a cock roach this year as I go for a snack in the middle of the night. Could they also have drowned? It won’t be a Boca Grande winter without them.