LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where are the gopher tortoises? What about the roaches?

January 20, 2023
By Boca Beacon Reader
Other wildlife up here have been luckier. The eagle’s nest behind Boca Dunes is intact although I haven’t seen the occupants yet. And the osprey have rebuilt on every platform in the area. A dead raccoon was fished out of our pool, one of a family of six, I  suspect, seen marching in single file behind Mom a few years ago. It would have been a prize-winning photo if I only had an iphone at the time. On a crazier note, I haven’t seen a cock roach this year as I go for a snack in the middle of the night. Could they also have drowned? It won’t be a Boca Grande winter without them.

