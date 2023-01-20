Pulitzer Prize winner to speak on the future of our environment

January 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Some of the examples Elizabeth presents include the possible risks associated with a technological solution and warns that man must be careful about the unintended consequences of proposed actions. As an example, she points to the Chicago River where city leaders tried to address water-borne diseases. However, the Asian carp imported to do bio control took over, outcompeting native fish populations and lowering water quality, and left parts of the Mississippi River with a serious carp problem.