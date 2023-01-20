Conservation Foundation to host Florida Highwaymen for a one-night-only art event next month

January 20, 2023

By Staff Report

From the early 1950s through the 1980s, 26 African-American artists – now known as the Florida Highwaymen – used vivid and bright colors to paint scenes of beautiful, untouched Florida. Excluded from showing their work in galleries or museums in Jim Crow era Florida, they piled their paintings into the trunks of their cars and sold them along US Highway 1, thus earning the name “Highwaymen.” Today, their vibrant paintings are highly-collectible and widely sought after.