Lee County reopens some beach access
Lee County has announced that a number of beach access points have reopened on Gasparilla Island. The beach access points, part of Lee County Parks & Recreation, were closed after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The streets have needed extensive stabilization and road repairs, as in most cases the sand was either washed out completely, or the streets were turned into dunes.
The street access points that are now open are:
- 1st Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street
- 14th Street
- 17th Street
- 19th Street
The county will continue to work to reopen the additional access sites. Already, Florida State Parks has reopened a number of beach access parking areas, including the area around the Range Light.
On Wheeler Road, where Lee County is continuing to stage debris collection, they are continuing to clear out debris at the county-run park. “The contractor will haul out materials this week and then remediate the site to bring it back to its pre-storm conditions in the coming weeks,” said Communications Director Betsy Clayton, in a statement.
