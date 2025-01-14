Lee County reopens some beach access

January 14, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County has announced that a number of beach access points have reopened on Gasparilla Island. The beach access points, part of Lee County Parks & Recreation, were closed after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The streets have needed extensive stabilization and road repairs, as in most cases the sand was either washed out completely, or the streets were turned into dunes.

The street access points that are now open are:

1 st Street

Street 10 th Street

Street 11 th Street

Street 12 th Street

Street 14 th Street

Street 17 th Street

Street 19th Street

The county will continue to work to reopen the additional access sites. Already, Florida State Parks has reopened a number of beach access parking areas, including the area around the Range Light.

On Wheeler Road, where Lee County is continuing to stage debris collection, they are continuing to clear out debris at the county-run park. “The contractor will haul out materials this week and then remediate the site to bring it back to its pre-storm conditions in the coming weeks,” said Communications Director Betsy Clayton, in a statement.

If you don’t already, follow Lee County Parks & Recreation on social media or visit the Parks Progress Information Tool at www.leegov.com/Parks.