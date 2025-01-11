Range Light now open to visitors; safe to climb after inspections by engineers
January 11, 2025
By Garland Pollard
After hurricanes this fall, Barrier Island Parks Society has been working to prepare the Range Light and surrounding areas for visitors. Those repairs include the irrigation system, pavers and soil stabilization. A story Friday in the Boca Beacon indicated that BIPS announced that the Range Light was “restored”. That is incorrect, as repairs to the lighthouse identified by BIP’s consulting engineers are anticipated to be made […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.