Lee County holds budget meetings in September

August 29, 2024

By Staff Report

The Lee Board of County Commissioners will hold two public budget hearings in September on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-25 county budget. The two public hearings will be livestreamed and available on several platforms. The two public budget hearing dates are: Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:05 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 5:05 p.m. The […]