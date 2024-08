Health Clinic parking Hearing Examiner case moved to Nov. 22

August 29, 2024

By Staff Report

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Boca Grande Health Clinic appeared in front of a Lee County Hearing Examiner to discuss parking requirements for their new building project. There was no ruling; the county continued the case until Nov. 22, 2024. The process is independent of the county manager and his departments. The case is VAR2023-00002. […]