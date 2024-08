Pace slows, no new crawls in 2024 season: Boca Grande Turtle Patrol

August 29, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY With no new crawls this past week, it is almost certain that we have seen the end of the nesting phase of the 2024 season. After a certain number of consecutive days with no new crawls, the BGSTA turtle patrol volunteers will shift their entire focus to those remaining incubating […]