Skip to main content

Preschool graduation celebrated

,
June 20, 2024
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Preschool held its graduation on Thursday, May 30. Twelve preschoolers graduated to kindergarten as family and friends gathered in the Parish Life Center. Each student was presented with a diploma, and they performed a song for the crowd, wearing light blue caps and gowns. Photos by Anna here

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition