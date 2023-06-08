Lee County Commissioners approve donation from Disaster Relief Fund to county for tennis and pickleball courts at Wheeler Road
June 8, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
At their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 6 Lee County Commissioners approved the donation agreement between Lee County and the Boca Grande United Methodist Church, Inc., dba Boca Grande Disaster Fund, in the amount of $150,000 for improvements at the Wheeler Road Community Park. It was determined that the budget for FY 22/23 would be amended accordingly.
