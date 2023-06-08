Island ‘Blue Barrel’ donations will end on June 16

June 8, 2023

By Staff Report

Volunteers will be closing down pickup of donations for Englewood Helping Hands this season. The last day for donations will be June 16.

Items needed include condiments, dry milk, tomato products, canned chicken, jelly, rice, tuna fish, spaghetti sauce, canned meats, ramen noodles, cereal/pancake mix, canned vegetables, rice, snacks, canned fruit, pasta/mac & cheese, soups /chili, canned or dried beans, canned Sloppy Joe mix, evaporated milk, peanut butter, jelly and all sorts of personal hygiene items for men and women. These include deodorant, razors, bar soap, shampoo/conditioner and feminine products.

The barrels can be found on the island at Englewood Bank, Boca Grande Club, Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande, The Sun Porch/Bella Vida walkway and the United States Post Office in Boca Grande.

Donations can be accepted year-round at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Call (941) 474-5864 to reach that location.

Questions can be directed to Mark Renne at (347) 446-0162.