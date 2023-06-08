Bonisolli named as new supervisor at Boca Grande Community Center
June 8, 2023
By Staff Report
Tim Bonisolli has been named the new supervisor of the Boca Grande Community Center. Tim started his career with Lee County as a senior equipment operator on Boca Grande in 2006 and most recently was a Lee County park ranger on the island. Tim has been working in Boca Grande since 1990, when he started as a maintenance crew member for The Gasparilla Inn. Stop by to welcome him.
