Island firefighters donate more than $80K to community since Hurricane Ian hit last year

The next time you see our local firefighters out selling their shirts or cooking up barbecue, remember why it is they do what they do. The answer is simple – they do what they do to help their friends and the community
in times of need.
The Boca Grande Firefighter’s Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization created in 2009 to help firefighters and their families in times of strife. Even before that, though, our local firefighters were finding ways to give back to the community
. Each year they would pool together what money they could between them, then give it to an island family who needed a little extra help for Christmas.