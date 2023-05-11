OBITUARY: Lawrence Forsell

May 11, 2023

By Boca Beacon

Lawrence Forsell, 84, passed away peacefully with family members present on May 3, 2023. He was born in Rockford, Illinois, May 29, 1938, the son of George and Petrona Kazlauskas Forsell. Lawrence was united in Marriage to Alice Rix on December 6, 1985.

At the age of 6, Lawrence’s father died from appendicitis. He was raised by his widowed mother who worked in a factory. She did not drive or even own a car. Lovingly, four of his uncles stepped in as father-figures to Lawrence.

Lawrence graduated from Rockford East High School in 1956, attended Rockford College, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Valparaiso University in 1960, and received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1966. Lawrence held many Executive positions at Northern Illinois Gas Company and NICOR. He was an Executive at South Jersey Industries, and retired as CEO of Foster Dixiana Company in South Carolina.

While a longtime Batavia resident, he attended Bethany Lutheran Church where he volunteered on various committees. He was also a City of Batavia Fire and Police Commissioner for many years before moving to New Jersey. In retirement, Lawrence and Alice split their time between Blowing Rock, NC and Boca Grande, FL. They recently moved to Portland to be close to children and grandchildren.

Some fun and interesting facts/events in Lawrence’s life:

*An adventurous drive into Chicago the day of The Blizzard of ‘79, to attend a baseball card show.

*Attending numerous Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks games.

*In 1984, attending the first Post-Season game in Wrigley Field since 1945 (a blowout victory over the San Diego Padres, 13-0).

*Being stopped by Secret Service, but still speaking to, and getting President Reagan’s autograph for daughter Cami (she was rehabilitating from a serious auto accident).

*With sirens blaring, received a visit from the Medford, NJ Fire Department, for using gasoline to burn grass off of a tennis court.

*Saving his beloved dog Bonnie from drowning, by jumping into a frozen lake in his pajamas.

*Being an avid animal lover, owner of many treasured pets, and a longtime supporter of the ASPCA.

Lawrence leaves behind Alice, his wife of 37 years, daughter Cami of Indianapolis, sons Michael (Beth), of Winston-Salem, NC, David (Shannon), of Indianapolis, Erik (Abigail), of Portland, Matthew (Erin), of Atlanta, four grandchildren, Brooks Forsell, Hannah Forsell Sutton (Wesley), Svea Forsell, and Viggo Forsell, one great grandson, Teddy Sutton, and a second great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Karen Forsell Koenig.

Donations in Lawrence’s name may be made to the VHL Alliance, ASPCA, your local Humane Society chapter, or the charity of your choice.

Memorial service plans are incomplete at this time.