Paying tribute to our great nurses

May 11, 2023

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

When it comes to trust, nurses continue to top Gallup’s annual Honesty and Ethics of Professions poll, according to the latest results published earlier this year. Nurses have held the top spot every year since 1999, except in 2001, when firefighters commanded that honor in the wake of the 9/11. (In case you’re wondering, medical doctors and pharmacists rank second and third; telemarketers, members of Congress and car salespeople rate worst.)