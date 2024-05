Howl at the Moon tarpon tourney set for Saturday, June 1

May 30, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Saturday event benefits Maritime Museum BY BETSY FUGATE JOINER, PRESIDENT GASPARILLA ISLAND MARITIME MUSEUM The mighty “silver king” has been making a spectacular show in the Pass. Fishing action is hot! It’s time to join in the fun. If you aren’t fishing, take a ride out to watch the “dance,” enjoy the sunset and fun, […]