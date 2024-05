First win for Capt. Stinnett

May 30, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Capt. Brecken Stinnett and the crew of Big Mouth won the 2024 Red Gill Tarpon Tournament with five releases on Sunday evening, May 26. Second place went to Capt. Wayne Joiner and the crew of Hey, Moma! This is Capt. Stinnett’s first tournament win, said tournament director William Woodroffe. “Everybody is so proud of Brecken […]