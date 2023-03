History Bytes: The Boca Grande Hotel, post mortem

February 23, 2023

By Sheila Evans

There was a rivalry between The Gasparilla Inn and the Boca Grande Hotel for some time. They tended to attract much of the same clientele, but there were differences. It is said that Spadero decided to invest in Boca Grande when he and his wife were excluded from the Inn’s dining room because of the way they were dressed, even though they had the financial wherewithal to pay for anything they wanted.