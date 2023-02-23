St. Andrew’s speaker to discuss common ground, difficult dialog

February 23, 2023

By Staff Report

Donovan, who vacations in Boca Grande, will discuss ﬁnding common discourse through difficult dialog. We are living in a time of great discord making it hard to sustain the ties of civility which bind our nation together. Polarization is a caustic emotional state, and a major contributor to our spiritual and mental fragility. This talk will highlight the underlying issues in the current ideological division, its consequences and its potential for reversal.