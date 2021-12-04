LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pain at the pump could be assuaged by crude oil dip

December 4, 2021

By Boca Beacon

To the Editor:

Florida drivers could soon receive deep discounts at the gas pump. Crude oil prices were slashed on “Black Friday” and unable to recover on Monday. The crude price cut was sparked by concerns about the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 and the implications it could have on future fuel demand.

On Friday, Sept. 26 the price of U.S. crude dropped 13 percent, finishing the week 10 percent lower than the week before. Friday’s closing price of $68.15 per barrel is the lowest daily price since September 9, 2021. During that time, the price of gasoline in Florida was teetering on $3 per gallon.

Since then, crude prices were very erratic, reaching a high of nearly $73 before ultimately settling back down at $69.95 per barrel.

Florida drivers should begin to see significant relief from the pain at the pump: The recent drop in futures prices could potentially result in a discount of 20-25 cents per gallon, unless oil prices stage a quick comeback. It won’t happen overnight, though, as gas prices normally rise like a rocket and fall like a feather. It could take a couple of weeks before prices at the pump fully reflect the downturn in the futures market.

At the beginning of this week, Florida gas prices averaged $3.34 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than the 2021 high, $1.15 more than the 2021 low, and 90 cents more than this time in 2019. Before 2021, Florida drivers hadn’t seen gas prices this high since September 2014.

The most expensive metro markets in the state include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Naples ($3.38), Fort Lauderdale ($3.38)

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.25) and Panama City ($3.27).

If you’re looking for ways to save on gasoline, here are a few:

• Combine errands to limit driving time

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

Mark Jenkins

spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group

Tallahassee