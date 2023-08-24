Heather Gilligan, on tour in Florida, finds stranded manatee in island waters

August 24, 2023

By Garland Pollard

A beached manatee, later found to be safe, was the highlight of a Boca Grande visit for Columbus, Ohio resident Heather Gilligan on Wednesday, Aug. 9. “This morning my original plan of going to Key Largo was canceled,” said Gillian. “So I just felt led by God to come out here.” She had heard about Gasparilla Island from a friend, Lucy, who had been here in March. “She finds the coolest places to go,” said Gilligan. “She just said it was really beautiful, really peaceful, and one of the safest places she had ever been.”