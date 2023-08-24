Coastal Living ‘discovers’ a secret island called Gasparilla. Who knew?

August 24, 2023

By Garland Pollard

The magazine Coastal Living has “discovered” a new secret island, Gasparilla. The new fall edition of the magazine put Gasparilla on its front cover with the caption “Florida’s Secret Island. The Old-School Charm of Gasparilla.” Boca Grande, however, did not make the actual cover photo; that honor was reserved for the Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives. Writer Tracey Minkin cited the “affinity for blue-blood Northeasterners” as an island that grew with a “sporting forward generation” that discovered “wily, hard-fighting tarpon.” Dressing is described as where “Salt Life criss-crosses with dressing for dinner.”