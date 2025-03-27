Skip to main content

Health Clinic celebrates Doctors Day with health recommendations

,
March 27, 2025
By Boca Grande Health Clinic
Most prescriptions are designed to address specific issues – a fever, a sore knee, high blood pressure – you get the idea. But not everything worth prescribing comes in pill form. To celebrate Doctors’ Day on March 30, we invited our doctors to share their best prescriptions for a good life – no pharmacy required. […]

