Community prayer time set for noon on Wednesday, April 9
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
Island churches want to invite our entire community to join together in a time of prayer. We are asking that everyone stop wherever they are on Wednesday, April 9, at noon and pray for peace and unity within our Boca Grande community, within our nation and throughout our world. Lighthouse United Methodist and St. Andrew’s […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Historic Preservation Board to review proposals at April 9 meet
- Business & Real Estate: Lee Board of County Commissioners to vote on Water Authority rate adjustments
- Young Life events active here on island, Englewood
- Reminder on manatee season from Florida Fish
- Health Clinic celebrates Doctors Day with health recommendations