Reminder on manatee season from Florida Fish

March 27, 2025

By Staff Report

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds boaters to go slow and keep an eye out for manatees as the slow-moving mammals naturally disperse from their winter refuges. Manatees overwinter in Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites, relying on water that is warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As temperatures rise in […]