Reminder on manatee season from Florida Fish
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds boaters to go slow and keep an eye out for manatees as the slow-moving mammals naturally disperse from their winter refuges. Manatees overwinter in Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites, relying on water that is warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As temperatures rise in […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Historic Preservation Board to review proposals at April 9 meet
- Business & Real Estate: Lee Board of County Commissioners to vote on Water Authority rate adjustments
- Young Life events active here on island, Englewood
- Reminder on manatee season from Florida Fish
- Health Clinic celebrates Doctors Day with health recommendations