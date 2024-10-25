Grande Chorus finds Christmas concert home

October 25, 2024

By Staff Report

The Grande Chorus is planning to proceed with its Christmas concert with regular members and would like to invite others to join. Because of the closure of the Community Center, practices will take place at St. Andrew’s.

Practice sessions will begin Friday, Nov. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s, and will continue every Friday leading up to the concert on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

As usual, there will be a special narrator, and a sing-along to engage the audience. An indication of interest would be helpful. Email Elaine Skypala at emgskypala@gmail.com or simply show up at St. Andrew’s early on Nov. 15.

The Grande Chorus is sponsored by the Friends of Boca Grande, and your presence is all that is required to participate in this special event.