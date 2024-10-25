Woman’s Club scholarship applications

October 25, 2024

The Scholarship Committee of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club will be accepting scholarship applications starting November 1, 2024, for the 2025–2026 school year.

Applicants for the program must meet the following criteria:

1. Have applied for admission to a school of higher education, such as a university, college or trade school.

2. Demonstrate a high school grade point average of B (3.0) or better.

3. Reside in Boca Grande, or be the child or grandchild of a resident, or be the child of a parent, grandparent, or guardian currently employed for a minimum of two years, whose primary source of income comes from work on Boca Grande.

4. Be an applicant who personally contributes to the Boca Grande community and has documentation of employment and/or volunteer work for a minimum of 20 hours per week for at least 40 weeks over a two-year period. Additionally, the applicant must complete a FAFSA form. Go to fafsa.gov and submit the current SAR (Student Aid Report) as part of the application.

Applications are also available at the Lemon Bay High School Career Center. Complete and submit the BGWC scholarship application, available online at: bocagrandewomansclub.org/scholarships/submission/o. The deadline for applications is February 1, 2025. Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March.