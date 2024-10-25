Methodist, Episcopal churches fare well

October 25, 2024

By Sheila Evans

With all the destruction from the two recent hurricanes, at least two of the churches on the island are feeling blessed. There was minimal damage at both Lighthouse United Methodist Church and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. First Baptist Church took a bigger hit, with water entering the church buildings.

Both the Methodist and Episcopal churches are raised well above ground level, which proved to be vital during both the waters of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. In both cases, the elevators sustained some damage. At the Methodist church, the lift had been left in the raised position, which saved it from serious damage.

St. Andrew’s will have to replace its elevator.

The Rev. Michelle Robertshaw said this is not insignificant, since many members of the congregation rely on the elevator. She is grateful, however, that the damage was not more serious.

Both churches are opening their doors to others in an effort to help bring some normalcy to the island.

Rev. Daphne Johnson said the Methodist church will be used for voting and will serve as the temporary office for the Royal Palm Players, and possibly other groups.

“We want to offer our facilities to the community,” she said. “An important aspect of recovery is getting things back to normal as soon as possible. We want to be part of that process.”

The Episcopal church will again open its sanctuary for First Baptist until repairs can be made to its own church.

In-person services will begin for both groups on the first Sunday of November, when it is hoped that entry restrictions to the island will be broadened.

In the same spirit expressed by Rev. Daphne, St. Andrew’s is also opening for community programs.