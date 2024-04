Good grief: Charles Schulz biographer here April 24

April 11, 2024

By Staff Report

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, David Michaelis will discuss his acclaimed biography of Charles Schulz, creator of the beloved comic strip “Peanuts” (a name Schulz did not like). In its review, Goodreads wrote, “What we do know is that his early experiences would shape his entire life. With Peanuts, Schulz embedded adult ideas […]