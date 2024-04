Book-briefs: New regional titles

April 11, 2024

By Staff Report

Some new local history titles out this spring: • “Three Ringling Circus: A History of Sarasota and the Famous Ringling Brothers” by Sandra Gurvis illuminates the Ringling family’s impact on Sarasota’s artistic, historical and cultural scene. Released in January 2024 by Pineapple Press, this history of the Ringling family, particularly John and Mable Ringling and […]