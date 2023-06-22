Gettin’ some weathah down heah! Yikes!

June 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Weather was the top story this week, as we went from sweltering hot with little rain to some decent storms and rainfall. There were even a few tense moments on Father’s Day morning when the phone alerts were going off everywhere, as a tornado warning was issued for our area. We got a lot of rain that morning, enough to fill the ditches along Gasparilla Road heading into town. On Tuesday night the skies were illuminated at the south end of the Cape Haze Peninsula by a fire that originated near the old quarry in Rotonda Meadows (once called Rotonda Trace). It was just across a small canal from homes on the south end of the South Gulf Cove neighborhood. The cause of that fire was a lightning strike.