Skip to main content

Gen. Flynn speaks at Republican Club

,
August 22, 2024
By Staff Report
Gen. Michael Flynn spoke to members of the West Charlotte County Republican Club on Tuesday, Aug. 21, gathered for their regular meeting at Lemon Bay. Pictured here with Flynn are Arlene Stevens and Ray Corcoran, a past president of the club.             Photo by Caroline

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition