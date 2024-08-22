Gen. Flynn speaks at Republican Club
August 22, 2024
By Staff Report
Gen. Michael Flynn spoke to members of the West Charlotte County Republican Club on Tuesday, Aug. 21, gathered for their regular meeting at Lemon Bay. Pictured here with Flynn are Arlene Stevens and Ray Corcoran, a past president of the club. Photo by Caroline
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Reserve a spot in the upcoming 2025 Boca Beacon Visitor’s Guide
- EcoWatch: Let’s look at the other side of wind turbines
- What to do if you encounter baby turtles: Boca Grande Turtle Patrol
- New procedure for Island School drop-offs
- Jamaica bobsledder inspires backpack donations by Gasparilla Inn staff